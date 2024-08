Creative Reuse Omaha is a non-profit used art supply center located at the Hot Shops Art Center at 1312 Izard Street in downtown Omaha. Their mission is to reuse and repurpose arts and crafts supplies thereby diverting materials destined for the landfill and into the hands of teachers and creatives that can use them.

Special thanks to Molly Toberer and the volunteers at Creative Reuse Omaha for sharing their stories with me.