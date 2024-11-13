© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Prospect Hill Cemetery: Madame Anna Wilson Extended Conversation

By David Koesters
Published November 13, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST

This is the extended conversation about famed Prospect Hill Cemetery residents Madame Anna Wilson and her partner Dan Allen. Prospect Hill Cemetery is at 3202 Parker Street. The City Emergency Hospital at 914 Douglas Street where Anna Wilson's brothel once operated was eventually torn down in 1946.

Special thanks to Shannon Justice, member of the Board of Trustees for Prospect Hill Cemetery, for showing around the cemetery and sharing some of its storied history.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
