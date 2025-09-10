We check out the studios of the Radio Talking Book Service (RTBS), broadcasting readings of local newspapers and print publications for blind, low vision, or print impaired individuals across Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

The service can be reached through the RTBS.org website or by calling (402) 572-3003 during business hours for those wanting to learn more, get access to a radio, or volunteer to be a reader.

Special thanks to Ryan Osentowski and Cami Cavanaugh Rawlings for showing me around and for the work they do.

