By David Koesters
Published September 10, 2025 at 8:50 AM CDT

We check out the studios of the Radio Talking Book Service (RTBS), broadcasting readings of local newspapers and print publications for blind, low vision, or print impaired individuals across Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

The service can be reached through the RTBS.org website or by calling (402) 572-3003 during business hours for those wanting to learn more, get access to a radio, or volunteer to be a reader.

Special thanks to Ryan Osentowski and Cami Cavanaugh Rawlings for showing me around and for the work they do.

David Koesters
David started in broadcasting at his hometown radio station in Holdrege, Nebraska while still in high school. He went on to earn journalism and law degrees from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and has worked for a number of radio and television stations around the United States. He is a big advocate for community media and loves being a part of the local fabric of NPR. He also has a cat.
