Riverside Chats

Ross Benes, Author of 'Rural Rebellion,' Talks Controversies in Nebraska GOP

Published June 6, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT
Ross Benes, who was born and raised in Nebraska, is the author of "Rural Rebellion: How Nebraska Became a Republican Stronghold" about the rural-urban divide's influence on American politics.

Ross Benes, author of "Rural Rebellion: How Nebraska Became a Republican Stronghold," returns to assess the strength of Nebraska's Republican party in what seems to be a politically rocky 2022.

Benes is a Nebraska-born writer based in New York City. His other books include " Sex Weird-O-Pedia: The Ultimate Book of Shocking, Scandalous, and Incredibly Bizarre Sex Facts" and "Turned On: A Mind-Blowing Investigation into How Sex Has Shaped Our World."

Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiver Side ChatsRiverside ChatNebraska LegislatureState Senator Mike Groenepolitical parties
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
