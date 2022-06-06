Ross Benes, Author of 'Rural Rebellion,' Talks Controversies in Nebraska GOP

Ross Benes, author of "Rural Rebellion: How Nebraska Became a Republican Stronghold," returns to assess the strength of Nebraska's Republican party in what seems to be a politically rocky 2022.

Benes is a Nebraska-born writer based in New York City. His other books include " Sex Weird-O-Pedia: The Ultimate Book of Shocking, Scandalous, and Incredibly Bizarre Sex Facts" and "Turned On: A Mind-Blowing Investigation into How Sex Has Shaped Our World."