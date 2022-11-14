© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats

Kurt Anderson on 'Evil Geniuses' and how America Became 'Unmade'

Published November 14, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST
Kurt Andersen is the author of "Evil Geniuses" about the roots of American economic inequality. He was born and raised in Omaha.

Kurt Andersen does his best to explain America on today's show, talking with Tom about his two-volume history of our culture, "Fantasyland" and "Evil Geniuses," and the possibility of a brighter future.

Born in Omaha, Andersen is an author and radio host. His 2020 book "Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America" traces America's economic inequality to efforts made over the course of decades by a handful of wealthy, powerful decisionmakers. "Evil Geniuses" is the followup to Andersen's 2017 book "Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire; A 500-Year History."

