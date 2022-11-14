Kurt Anderson on 'Evil Geniuses' and how America Became 'Unmade'

Kurt Andersen does his best to explain America on today's show, talking with Tom about his two-volume history of our culture, "Fantasyland" and "Evil Geniuses," and the possibility of a brighter future.

Born in Omaha, Andersen is an author and radio host. His 2020 book "Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America" traces America's economic inequality to efforts made over the course of decades by a handful of wealthy, powerful decisionmakers. "Evil Geniuses" is the followup to Andersen's 2017 book "Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire; A 500-Year History."