Matt Wynn of Flatwater Free Press on the Future of News

In 2023, journalism exists in this precarious space, driven by clicks, corporate ownership, and punditry — none are new. But in the social media age, what constitutes news at all has become a source of conflict.

On today's show, Matt Wynn, who previously worked at the Omaha World-Herald and USA Today and more recently co-founded the Flatwater Free Press, is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about the state of journalism, both in general and here in Nebraska, as well as what he sees for the future of the news.