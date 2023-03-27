© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats

Matt Wynn of Flatwater Free Press on the Future of News

By Courtney Bierman
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT
Matt Wynn is the executive director of the Flatwater Free Press, a nonprofit Nebraska news outlet launched in 2021.

In 2023, journalism exists in this precarious space, driven by clicks, corporate ownership, and punditry — none are new. But in the social media age, what constitutes news at all has become a source of conflict.

On today's show, Matt Wynn, who previously worked at the Omaha World-Herald and USA Today and more recently co-founded the Flatwater Free Press, is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about the state of journalism, both in general and here in Nebraska, as well as what he sees for the future of the news.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
