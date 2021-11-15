© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Society & Culture
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Flatwater Free Press Editor Matthew Hansen on Why Nebraska Needs Independent Journalism

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published November 15, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST
Matthew Hansen chats about his journey in journalism, from interviewing Dick Cavett to his column at the Omaha World Herald to now co-founding the Flatwater Free Press.

