© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RC_6_0.png
Riverside Chats

Eli Rigatuso on Uplifting LGBTQ+ Voices in Midst of Efforts to Pass Anti-Trans Legislation in Nebraska

By Courtney Bierman
Published April 3, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT
Eli Rigatuso is a Menominee man with short black-grey hair and glasses. In this photo, he standing against a blue background wearing a purple shirt and a blue tie, which is mid-air thrown over Eli's left shoulder.
Eli Rigatuso
/
Eli Rigatuso is an Omaha, Nebraska Native who identifies as a queer, trans-masculine Two-Spirit of the Menominee Nation.

On today’s show, artist, photographer and videographer Eli Rigatuso is in conversation with Maria Corpuz about LGBTQ+ activism in Omaha and the anti-transgender legislation in the state legislature.

Rigatuso has spent decades fighting for civil rights in Nebraska, co-founding Heartland Pride, serving on Mayor Stothert’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, and launching Speaking of Happy, an online platform for LGBTQ+ Nebraskans to share their stories.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatRiver Side ChatsLGBTQunicameralNebraska LegislatureKIOS Newskios feature
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More