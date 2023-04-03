Eli Rigatuso on Uplifting LGBTQ+ Voices in Midst of Efforts to Pass Anti-Trans Legislation in Nebraska

On today’s show, artist, photographer and videographer Eli Rigatuso is in conversation with Maria Corpuz about LGBTQ+ activism in Omaha and the anti-transgender legislation in the state legislature.

Rigatuso has spent decades fighting for civil rights in Nebraska, co-founding Heartland Pride, serving on Mayor Stothert’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, and launching Speaking of Happy, an online platform for LGBTQ+ Nebraskans to share their stories.