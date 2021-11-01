© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Senator Megan Hunt on Progress in the Unicameral

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published November 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT
Megan is sitting at a desk with her arms crossed in front of her. She has long blond hair and is wearing a red patterned sweater. She is looking into the camera with a smile.
Megan Hunt
/

Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt represents the 8th Legislative District in Omaha, consisting of Dundee, Benson and Keystone. Tom last spoke with Hunt after she had wrapped up her first year in the legislature in 2019. This time, Hunt discusses how her first term has impacted her view of our political system and what is possible within the unicameral — as well as her legislative goal for a second term.

Tags

Government Nebraska LegislatureLocal GovernmentRiverside ChatsSenator Megan HuntRiverside Chat
