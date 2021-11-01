Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.
Senator Megan Hunt on Progress in the Unicameral
Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt represents the 8th Legislative District in Omaha, consisting of Dundee, Benson and Keystone. Tom last spoke with Hunt after she had wrapped up her first year in the legislature in 2019. This time, Hunt discusses how her first term has impacted her view of our political system and what is possible within the unicameral — as well as her legislative goal for a second term.