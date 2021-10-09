© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Government
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Senator John Cavanaugh on Meaningful Conversations and Progress in the Nebraska Legislature

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published October 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT
Nebraska State Senator John Cavanaugh discusses growing up with a dad who served in the House of Representatives, how he shaped his worldview and the tricky business of trying to bring progressive policies to a government body in a red state.

Government Nebraska LegislatureNebraska State LegislatureLocal GovernmentRiverside ChatsRiverside Chatjohn cavanaugh
