KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Society & Culture
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

North Omaha History's Adam Fletcher Sasse on Racism's Legacy in Metro

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published October 9, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT
Black and white headshot of Adam Fletcher Sasse, a bald man with a beard in a dark t-shirt.
Adam Fletcher Sasse has been compiling North Omaha History through articles, a podcast and several books, aiming to tell some of Omaha's lesser known stories to provide a fuller understanding of its culture and racist history. Check out his work on the North Omaha History website.

