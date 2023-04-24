Brain Drain: UNO Researcher Josie Schafer Explains Why Young, Educated Nebraskans Are Leaving, and What That Means for the Workforce

The Nebraska Examiner reported in February that in the last decade “more people have continued to leave than enter Nebraska from other states, and the loss is heavily those with an education level of at least a bachelor’s degree.”

On today’s show, Josie Schafer, director of the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about her research on Nebraska’s concerning demographic trends, the root causes of brain drain, and what steps may be taken to mitigate concerns as job requirements shift over the coming decades.