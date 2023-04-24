© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RC_6_0.png
Riverside Chats

Brain Drain: UNO Researcher Josie Schafer Explains Why Young, Educated Nebraskans Are Leaving, and What That Means for the Workforce

By Courtney Bierman
Published April 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT
Image of a city with a cartoon brain with legs carrying suitcases superimposed over it
The People Speak!
/
flickr.com/photos/saulalbert/4619094142/in/photostream/
Cindy Gonzalez of the Nebraska Examiner reports that young Nebraskans with a bachelor's degree or higher are leaving the state.

The Nebraska Examiner reported in February that in the last decade “more people have continued to leave than enter Nebraska from other states, and the loss is heavily those with an education level of at least a bachelor’s degree.”

On today’s show, Josie Schafer, director of the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, is in conversation with Tom Knoblauch about her research on Nebraska’s concerning demographic trends, the root causes of brain drain, and what steps may be taken to mitigate concerns as job requirements shift over the coming decades.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatRiver Side ChatsKIOS Newskios featurejobsUniversity of NebraskaunoNebraska Department of Labor
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More