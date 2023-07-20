Hallins Corporation Founders Preview This Year's Omaha Jazz Experience

The Hallins Corporation is a nonprofit whose mission is to stimulate constructive change in under-served communities through art and culture. It was founded in 2016, and puts on both the Omaha Jazz Experience and the LOVAM Jazz Festival.

The Omaha Jazz Experience is a ticketed jazz concert that raises for the Hallins Corporation. This year’s show is this Saturday, July 22 at Stinson Park and will feature Grammy-winning saxophonist Najee.

On today's show, Michael Griffin is in conversation with Lanesa Ballew-Holt and Shontell Prince about the event, its cultural aims, and what to expect at this year's event.

Note: This podcast incorrectly identifies a guest as Shontell Perkins. Her name is Shontell Prince.