© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Hallins Corporation Founders Preview This Year's Omaha Jazz Experience

By Courtney Bierman
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
Promotion image for the Omaha Jazz Experience. Stylized text "Omaha Jazz Experience" takes up most of the frame against a white background, and the "j" in "jazz" is depicted as a saxophone. "Featuring Grammy Winner Najee July 22 @ Stinson Park" is in smaller black text at the bottom of the image.
Hallins Corporation
/
The Omaha Jazz Experience, an annual fundraiser for the Hallins Corporation, is July 22 in Stinson Park.

The Hallins Corporation is a nonprofit whose mission is to stimulate constructive change in under-served communities through art and culture. It was founded in 2016, and puts on both the Omaha Jazz Experience and the LOVAM Jazz Festival.

The Omaha Jazz Experience is a ticketed jazz concert that raises for the Hallins Corporation. This year’s show is this Saturday, July 22 at Stinson Park and will feature Grammy-winning saxophonist Najee.

On today's show, Michael Griffin is in conversation with Lanesa Ballew-Holt and Shontell Prince about the event, its cultural aims, and what to expect at this year's event.

Note: This podcast incorrectly identifies a guest as Shontell Perkins. Her name is Shontell Prince.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatRiver Side ChatsJazzJazz ConcertsNorth OmahaMusicKIOS Newskios feature
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More