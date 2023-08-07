Takeaways From the 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session With Attorney Wes Dodge
Nebraska prides itself on its Unicameral, which in theory reduces partisanship by forcing cooperation and moderation. Unless it doesn’t.
In the headlines from this year’s legislative session, a common concern was whether partisanship had finally overtaken the body. Was this a breaking point? A sign of the future? A fluke?
It can be difficult to tell in a vacuum, so today's show has Tom Knoblauch in conversation with attorney Wes Dodge to parse through what happened, why it happened, and what it means for Nebraska going forward.