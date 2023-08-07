© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Takeaways From the 2023 Nebraska Legislative Session With Attorney Wes Dodge

By Courtney Bierman
Published August 7, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT
Photo of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Notable bills from Nebraska's latest legislative session include LB574, which both banned gender-affirming care for minors and banned abortion after 12 weeks.

Nebraska prides itself on its Unicameral, which in theory reduces partisanship by forcing cooperation and moderation. Unless it doesn’t.

In the headlines from this year’s legislative session, a common concern was whether partisanship had finally overtaken the body. Was this a breaking point? A sign of the future? A fluke?

It can be difficult to tell in a vacuum, so today's show has Tom Knoblauch in conversation with attorney Wes Dodge to parse through what happened, why it happened, and what it means for Nebraska going forward.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
