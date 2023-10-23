How You Can Use the Inflation Reduction Act to Make Your Home Greener

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, is said to be the largest bill ever to address the climate disaster. The legislation includes about $30 billion for homeowners to make energy-efficient upgrades to their houses, such as installing solar panels or a heat pump.

But it’s daunting for the average taxpayer to navigate the byzantine world of tax credits to access IRA funds for those upgrades.

David Holtzclaw wants to help. He owns Transduction Technologies, an engineering firm that provides energy consulting services to commercial and residential clients in Omaha. He’s here today in conversation with Maria Corpuz to explain how local homeowners can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act to make their homes greener.