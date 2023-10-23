© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

How You Can Use the Inflation Reduction Act to Make Your Home Greener

By Courtney Bierman
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
A sign touting the Inflation Reduction Act is seen at Glynwood Boat House in Cold Spring, N.Y., on Aug. 17, 2022.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
A sign touting the Inflation Reduction Act is seen at Glynwood Boat House in Cold Spring, N.Y., on Aug. 17, 2022.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, is said to be the largest bill ever to address the climate disaster. The legislation includes about $30 billion for homeowners to make energy-efficient upgrades to their houses, such as installing solar panels or a heat pump.

But it’s daunting for the average taxpayer to navigate the byzantine world of tax credits to access IRA funds for those upgrades.

David Holtzclaw wants to help. He owns Transduction Technologies, an engineering firm that provides energy consulting services to commercial and residential clients in Omaha. He’s here today in conversation with Maria Corpuz to explain how local homeowners can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act to make their homes greener.

energysolar powerrenewable energywind energyhome ownershipclimate
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
