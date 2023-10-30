Kristine Langley Mahler on the Art of Memoir and 'A Calendar Is a Snakeskin'

Author Kristine Langley Mahler's lack of a permanent home in her childhood informs much of her current writing. In her most recent book, "A Calendar is a Snakeskin" releasing on Oct. 31, Mahler excavates personal meaning from astrology, tarot, motherhood, and the past, present and future.

On today's show, Mahler is in conversation with Michael Griffin about the art of memoir and the process of putting together her new essay collection.