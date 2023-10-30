© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Kristine Langley Mahler on the Art of Memoir and 'A Calendar Is a Snakeskin'

By Courtney Bierman
Published October 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT
Kristine Langley Mahler is sitting on a patch of grass with a book in her lap. She is wearing a green skirt and black tank top. She is a white woman with short brown hair and glasses.
Kristine Langley Mahler
Kristine Langley Mahler is a local author whose latest work "A Calendar is a Snakeskin" comes out on Oct. 31.

Author Kristine Langley Mahler's lack of a permanent home in her childhood informs much of her current writing. In her most recent book, "A Calendar is a Snakeskin" releasing on Oct. 31, Mahler excavates personal meaning from astrology, tarot, motherhood, and the past, present and future.

On today's show, Mahler is in conversation with Michael Griffin about the art of memoir and the process of putting together her new essay collection.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside ChatbooksauthorKIOS Newskios feature
Stay Connected
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More