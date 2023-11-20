© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Tony Vargas on Increasing Political Engagement and His 'Pragmatic Optimism' Ahead of 2024 Election

By Courtney Bierman
Published November 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST
Tony Vargas is a Latino man wearing glasses, a checked shirt and dark glasses. He is smiling in front of a sunny background of tall buildings.
Tony Vargas
Tony Vargas is running against incumbent Don Bacon to represent Nebraska's Second Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

Tony Vargas represents District 7 in the Nebraska Legislature. He was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020. In May, Vargas launched a second attempt to unseat Don Bacon from the House of Representatives.

Vargas was a public school teacher in New York before moving to Nebraska and entering politics. In today’s conversation, we’re talking about what Vargas means when he calls himself a “pragmatic idealist,” how he developed his platform, and what he envisions for a life after politics.

Senator Tony VargasDon Baconunicameral2nd Congressional Districtcongress
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
