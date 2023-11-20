Tony Vargas on Increasing Political Engagement and His 'Pragmatic Optimism' Ahead of 2024 Election

Tony Vargas represents District 7 in the Nebraska Legislature. He was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020. In May, Vargas launched a second attempt to unseat Don Bacon from the House of Representatives.

Vargas was a public school teacher in New York before moving to Nebraska and entering politics. In today’s conversation, we’re talking about what Vargas means when he calls himself a “pragmatic idealist,” how he developed his platform, and what he envisions for a life after politics.