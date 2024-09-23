© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Astrid Munn on the Intersection of Immigration Law and Comedy

By Courtney Bierman
Published September 23, 2024 at 1:36 PM CDT
Professional headshot of Astrid Munn. Astrid's dark, curly hair is pulled into a bun. She's wearing a pink blazer over a patterned, collared shirt.
CIRA
Astrid Munn is a lead attorney at the Center for Immigrant and Refugee Advancement. Munn also performs standup and improv comedy around town.

Astrid Munn is a lead attorney at CIRA, the Center for Immigrant and Refugee Advancement, where she represents immigrant clients who have survived violent crime, domestic violence and trafficking. CIRA was previously known as the Immigrant Legal Center and Refugee Empowerment Center. Munn is also a comedian who performs improv and standup at clubs around town.

Munn was born in Scottsbluff and received an undergraduate degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before attending law school at Washington University in St. Louis.

On weekends, you can often find her performing at The Backline, The Sydney and other venues around town.

In this episode Munn is in conversation with Michael Griffin about the common ground between advocating for a client and making an audience laugh, barriers in the legal process that immigrant communities often encounter and Omaha’s growing comedy scene.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
