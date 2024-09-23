Astrid Munn on the Intersection of Immigration Law and Comedy

Astrid Munn is a lead attorney at CIRA, the Center for Immigrant and Refugee Advancement, where she represents immigrant clients who have survived violent crime, domestic violence and trafficking. CIRA was previously known as the Immigrant Legal Center and Refugee Empowerment Center. Munn is also a comedian who performs improv and standup at clubs around town.

Munn was born in Scottsbluff and received an undergraduate degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before attending law school at Washington University in St. Louis.

On weekends, you can often find her performing at The Backline, The Sydney and other venues around town.

In this episode Munn is in conversation with Michael Griffin about the common ground between advocating for a client and making an audience laugh, barriers in the legal process that immigrant communities often encounter and Omaha’s growing comedy scene.