Community Organizer Jaden Perkins on Increasing Civic Engagement Through Performance

Jaden Perkins is grassroots community organizer from Omaha who specializes in coalition building. He currently works for the Heartland Workers Center as a policy fellow. Perkins has also worked on campaigns for local political candidates, including Dave Pantos, Cammy Watkins and Jasmine Harris.

His event Politically Speaking… It’s a Drag uses performing arts to help audiences understand political issues. Perkins previously hosted the event in October of 2022 with then–Douglas County Attorney candidate Dave Pantos. It’s a Drag will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at The Sydney in Benson for ages 21 and older.