Riverside Chats

Community Organizer Jaden Perkins on Increasing Civic Engagement Through Performance

By Courtney Bierman
Published January 22, 2024 at 12:59 PM CST
Headshot of Jaden Perkins against a black background
Joseph Saaid Photography
Heartland Workers Center policy fellow Jaden Perkins prioritizes community-driven approaches to improving civic engagement.

Jaden Perkins is grassroots community organizer from Omaha who specializes in coalition building. He currently works for the Heartland Workers Center as a policy fellow. Perkins has also worked on campaigns for local political candidates, including Dave Pantos, Cammy Watkins and Jasmine Harris.

His event Politically Speaking… It’s a Drag uses performing arts to help audiences understand political issues. Perkins previously hosted the event in October of 2022 with then–Douglas County Attorney candidate Dave Pantos. It’s a Drag will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at The Sydney in Benson for ages 21 and older.

Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside Chatcommunity organizingNorth Omaha
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
