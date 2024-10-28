© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Brian Fahey Makes His Pitch for Douglas County Commissioner, District 5

By Courtney Bierman
Published October 28, 2024 at 1:40 PM CDT
A man and woman stand on a lawn with two young girls. The man is holding one of the girls on his back.
Friends for Fahey
Brian Fahey is a candidate for Douglas County Commissioner. In this photo from his campaign website, he's shown with his wife Sara and their two daughters.

Brian Fahey is a local attorney running for Douglas County Commissioner, District 5 against Sean Kelly.

An Omaha native and nephew of former mayor Mike Fahey, Brian Fahey attended Central High School and went on to receive a law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Fahey is also a member of the River City Mixed Chorus Board of Directors, vocalist for the Omaha Chamber Singers and artistic director of the Capitol Avenue Baroque.

In this episode, Fahey and Michael Griffin discuss how caring for elderly relatives and relying on public assistance inspired Fahey's run for office. They also discuss steps for improving quality of life in his district, staying grounded on the campaign trail, and how to foster political discussions with people from all walks of life.

