Sean Kelly Makes His Pitch for Douglas County Commissioner, District 5

By Courtney Bierman
Published October 28, 2024 at 1:49 PM CDT
Sean Kelly, a white man wearing a blue shirt, poses against a backdrop of bookshelves
Sean Kelly for County Commissioner
Sean Kelly is running for Douglas County Commissioner, District 5 against Brian Fahey.

Sean Kelly is a candidate for Douglas County Commissioner, District 5 against Brian Fahey.

An Omaha native and Dundee resident, Kelly attended Creighton Prep and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business. Outside of his run for office, Kelly works as a local investor and agricultural real estate professional.

In this episode, Kelly and Michael Griffin discuss how Kelly's business background inspired his run for office, and his vision for District 5, which includes lowering property taxes and increasing transparency in local government.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
