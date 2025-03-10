Quinn Metal Corbin on Great Plains Theatre Commons and Nurturing the 'Local and National Exchange'

Quinn Metal Corbin is manager of the Great Plains Theater Commons. Corbin has spent more than two decades in the performing arts. She’s worked as a casting intern in New York, a script production assistant on a Broadway musical, an assistant to a powerful entertainment agency executive, and an event coordinator for the National Theatre in London among other roles.

In addition to her industry jobs, Corbin founded⁠ C+C Mini Factory⁠ alongside Chelsea Cates. C+C is a photography project featuring miniature figurines placed in quirky settings. They’ve collaborated with companies like Starbucks and Firefox and were awarded ⁠Instagrammer of the Year⁠ in 2015 by the Shorty Awards.

As manager of the nonprofit Great Plains Theatre Commons, Corbin works to strengthen the local theater scene by fostering new work by playwrights and other theater artists through year-round programming and the annual New Play Festival, which takes place this year from May 25 to 31.

Corbin and Michael Griffin are talking about Corbin's odyssey in the entertainment industry, GPTC’s mission and how it fits into the changing landscape of live performance.