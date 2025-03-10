© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Quinn Metal Corbin on Great Plains Theatre Commons and Nurturing the 'Local and National Exchange'

By Courtney Bierman
Published March 10, 2025 at 12:53 PM CDT
A collage of photobooth images of Quinn, a white woman with glasses and dark curly hair.
Quinn Metal Corbin is manager of the Great Plains Theatre Commons.

Quinn Metal Corbin is manager of the Great Plains Theater Commons. Corbin has spent more than two decades in the performing arts. She’s worked as a casting intern in New York, a script production assistant on a Broadway musical, an assistant to a powerful entertainment agency executive, and an event coordinator for the National Theatre in London among other roles.

In addition to her industry jobs, Corbin founded⁠ C+C Mini Factory⁠ alongside Chelsea Cates. C+C is a photography project featuring miniature figurines placed in quirky settings. They’ve collaborated with companies like Starbucks and Firefox and were awarded ⁠Instagrammer of the Year⁠ in 2015 by the Shorty Awards.

As manager of the nonprofit Great Plains Theatre Commons, Corbin works to strengthen the local theater scene by fostering new work by playwrights and other theater artists through year-round programming and the annual New Play Festival, which takes place this year from May 25 to 31.

Corbin and Michael Griffin are talking about Corbin's odyssey in the entertainment industry, GPTC’s mission and how it fits into the changing landscape of live performance.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
  • Zedeka Poindexter (left) and Gina Tranisi are co-executive directors of the Nebraska Writers Collective, which hosts the annual All Writes Reserved Youth Spoken Word Poetry Festival for students across Nebraska and western Iowa.
    Riverside Chats
    Zedeka Poindexter and Gina Tranisi on the Power of Poetry
    In this episode, Zedeka Poindexter and Gina Tranisi of the Nebraska Writers Collective are in conversation with Michael Griffin about the basics of writing poetry, the value of expressing lived experiences through art, and the past and future of the Nebraska Writers Collective.
  • Professional headshot of Astrid Munn. Astrid's dark, curly hair is pulled into a bun. She's wearing a pink blazer over a patterned, collared shirt.
    Riverside Chats
    Astrid Munn on the Intersection of Immigration Law and Comedy
    Courtney Bierman
    Astrid Munn is a comedian and attorney at CIRA, the Center for Immigrant and Refugee Advancement, where she represents immigrant clients who have survived violent crime, domestic violence and trafficking.
