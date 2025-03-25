Joel Damon on Getting Uncomfortable with Art

Joel Damon is an artist, curator and co-founder of the Project Project gallery space in South Omaha. Damon was previously on the show in 2022, in conversation with Tom Knoblauch.

Damon is a painter and designer who gained recognition for organizing independent visual art exhibitions for local artists. He was the curator of the Bemis Underground, the Bemis Center’s former space dedicated to regional artist exhibitions, before its closure in 2014. The experience pushed him to open Project Project in 2014 with Josh Powell.

Located at 18th and Vinton Streets in South Omaha, Project Project is entirely volunteer-run and hosts new visual art exhibitions each month as well as concerts and other public events, all of which are free. This summer, Damon is relocating to Berlin, Germany to work at a gallery and publishing company and pursue life as a missionary,

Damon will also present the Hixson-Lied Visiting Artist Lecture at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 ⁠via Zoom⁠. His lecture is presented by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History & Design.

In this episode, Damon is in conversation with Michael Griffin about Damon’s entry into curation and art exhibition and how he makes space for other artists in Omaha.