Riverside Chats

Tim Guthrie on Critical Thinking and the Struggle of Making Art

By Courtney Bierman
Published December 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST
Tim Guthrie leans over a table covered in white paper to work on a black-and-white drawing. Other drawings of blindfolded faces line the wall behind him. Guthrie is a white man in a long sleeve black shirt.
Lindsey Bierman
Tim Guthrie is an Omaha-born visual artist whose work often explores social justice issues and cognitive dissonance.

Tim Guthrie is a visual artist, art professor at Creighton and award-winning filmmaker. His work has been included in collections at the Boise Art Museum, the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, the Plemmons Collection of Contemporary Art, and the Leigh Lane Edwards Collection of Contemporary Art. His documentary "Missing Piece" chronicles his own grieving process after his wife's death.

In conversation with Tom Knoblauch, Guthrie discusses all of this along with his installations "Extraordinary Rendition" and "Nuclear Dichotomies" in his broader project of using art to both explore his reaction to the world around him and inspire critical thought.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
