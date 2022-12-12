Tim Guthrie on Critical Thinking and the Struggle of Making Art

Tim Guthrie is a visual artist, art professor at Creighton and award-winning filmmaker. His work has been included in collections at the Boise Art Museum, the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, the Plemmons Collection of Contemporary Art, and the Leigh Lane Edwards Collection of Contemporary Art. His documentary "Missing Piece" chronicles his own grieving process after his wife's death.

In conversation with Tom Knoblauch, Guthrie discusses all of this along with his installations "Extraordinary Rendition" and "Nuclear Dichotomies" in his broader project of using art to both explore his reaction to the world around him and inspire critical thought.