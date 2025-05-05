© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Hana Baba on New Podcast Series 'Folktales From Sudan'

By Courtney Bierman
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:59 PM CDT
Hana Baba
Ebbe Roe Yovino-Smith
Hana Baba is the creator and host of the new audio series "Folktales from Sudan," a passion project inspired by the stories Baba grew up hearing when visiting relatives in Sudan. Baba is an award-winning journalist with public radio station KALW in San Francisco.

Hana Baba is creator of the new audio series ⁠“Folktales From Sudan.”⁠ The series is a passion project inspired by the stories Baba grew up hearing when visiting relatives in Sudan. Each episode is a single story narrated by Baba with music and sound effects. Baba says the series marks the first time the tales have been recorded in English. “Folktales From Sudan” premiered in March and is now available wherever you get your podcasts.

Baba is an award-winning journalist with KALW in San Francisco, where she hosts the long-running news magazine ⁠“Crosscurrents.”⁠ She reports on immigrants and communities of color, health, education, race, identity, culture, religion and arts. Baba was born in Sudan and migrated to the United States with her family as a child.

Michael Griffin talks with Baba about storytelling’s role in culture, and the virtue of sharing African stories on a global scale.

Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
