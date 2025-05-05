Hana Baba on New Podcast Series 'Folktales From Sudan'

Hana Baba is creator of the new audio series ⁠“Folktales From Sudan.”⁠ The series is a passion project inspired by the stories Baba grew up hearing when visiting relatives in Sudan. Each episode is a single story narrated by Baba with music and sound effects. Baba says the series marks the first time the tales have been recorded in English. “Folktales From Sudan” premiered in March and is now available wherever you get your podcasts.

Baba is an award-winning journalist with KALW in San Francisco, where she hosts the long-running news magazine ⁠“Crosscurrents.”⁠ She reports on immigrants and communities of color, health, education, race, identity, culture, religion and arts. Baba was born in Sudan and migrated to the United States with her family as a child.

Michael Griffin talks with Baba about storytelling’s role in culture, and the virtue of sharing African stories on a global scale.