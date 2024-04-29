Michael Griffin Taking Over 'Riverside Chats' From Show Creator Tom Knoblauch

Michael Griffin is the new executive producer of "Riverside Chats."

Griffin joined "Riverside Chats" as a contributing host in 2023 after coming on as a guest that March. He quickly proved himself to be an adept interviewer with a deep knowledge of Omaha politics and community.

Griffin's vision for the show includes a greater emphasis on putting voices from under-represented groups on the airwaves. Listeners can also expect to hear new theme music, composed by Griffin.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity and look forward to highlighting the experiences of groups often ignored in media," Griffin said. "All communities deserve the right to tell their story."

Tom Knoblauch began the show in 2018 as a series of live conversations at what is now the Benson Theater. KIOS began airing the show in 2020. Today, "Riverside Chats" is approaching its 200th episode.

"Something I’ve always valued about ['Riverside Chats'] is its ability to evolve, whether in medium or topic or perspective. Over the past couple of years, this has meant bringing new voices onto the team as recurring hosts. Michael Griffin, Maria Corpuz and Chris Bowling have contributed so much to the show and, in effect, the KIOS listenership all around Omaha," Knoblauch said. "As an always-evolving show, it is a natural time for Michael Griffin to usher in the next iteration of Riverside Chats as executive producer and lead host. His curiosity, passion, humor, insight, and vision will ensure that KIOS listeners get a great hour of radio every week and the community at large gets access to the voices and personalities that make up our culture."

Knoblauch will still be part of the show's hosting roster, which also includes Maria Corpuz and Chris Bowling.