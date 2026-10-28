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The Last Call

Last Call Best of 2026 Record Reviews

By Chris Cooke
Published October 28, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

Veteran Jazz Clarinetist and educator Harry Skoler presents a solid quartet session on his latest recording, Echoes.  Skoler is joined by guitarist Bill Frisell, Dezron Douglas on the bass, and Jonathan Blake on the drums. The reedman and his quartet create a tribute to artists who Skoler met during his formative years as a musician including Benny Goodman, Marian McPartland, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Jimmy Giuffre, Miles Davis, and others.
Songs include "Study In Orange" (for Bill Evans), “Everything's Cool, Everything's Cool”(for Rahsaan Roland Kirk) and "Never Played in Syracuse"(for Miles Davis). And Skoler goes into detail about the artists who inspired him in the liner notes for this recording.
Harry Skoler is currently Professor of Woodwinds at Berklee College of Music, a position he has held since 1997. A surgical procedure that nearly cost the artist his life sidelined him for some time. Returning to music, Skoler has released several albums previous to the current recording, including a tribute to his primary influence, “Living in Sound: The Music of Charles Mingus”. For more information you may visit https://harryskoler.com

More reviews coming soon!

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Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
See stories by Chris Cooke