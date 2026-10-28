Last Call Best of 2026 Record Reviews

Veteran Jazz Clarinetist and educator Harry Skoler presents a solid quartet session on his latest recording, Echoes. Skoler is joined by guitarist Bill Frisell, Dezron Douglas on the bass, and Jonathan Blake on the drums. The reedman and his quartet create a tribute to artists who Skoler met during his formative years as a musician including Benny Goodman, Marian McPartland, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Jimmy Giuffre, Miles Davis, and others.

Songs include "Study In Orange" (for Bill Evans), “Everything's Cool, Everything's Cool”(for Rahsaan Roland Kirk) and "Never Played in Syracuse"(for Miles Davis). And Skoler goes into detail about the artists who inspired him in the liner notes for this recording.

Harry Skoler is currently Professor of Woodwinds at Berklee College of Music, a position he has held since 1997. A surgical procedure that nearly cost the artist his life sidelined him for some time. Returning to music, Skoler has released several albums previous to the current recording, including a tribute to his primary influence, “Living in Sound: The Music of Charles Mingus”. For more information you may visit https://harryskoler.com

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