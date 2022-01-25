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After four decades as a founding member of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea goes solo with a stellar jazz band.
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Blues Concerts taking place in Omaha area in August.
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Suth Florida guitarist creates an electrifying, riveting session.
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The fearless free-funk and jazz artist, a student of Ornette Coleman's Harmolodics concept, followed his unorthodox path to a singular five-decade career.
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The legendary jazz saxophonist, who revolutionized the art of improvisation, died Monday at his home in Woodstock, N.Y.
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Ebo Taylor has died at 90. He was a world-renowned musician and composer of African highlife music, but it took decades for him to come to the U.S.
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Show debuted on KIOS-FM in January, 1996.
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Finest Adventuresome Jazz Recordings of 2025 picked by Chris Cooke.
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Field and his band the Revolutionary Snakes Ensemble have just released a new recording, Serpentine.
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Jack DeJohnette, of the most daring and singular jazz drummers of the last 60 years, died on Sunday.