Last Call celebrates its 30th Anniversary

By Chris Cooke
Published January 28, 2026 at 11:31 AM CST
Miles Davis Agharta cover modification/Chris Cooke/KIOS

Saturday night, January 31st at 10:00pm, KIOS Jazz host Chris Cooke will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Last Call.
The Last Call started on KIOS in January 1996. Since that time Cooke has been the host for this late-night jazz program. It is one of the few radio programs that present the very best of adventuresome jazz, music which generally falls outside of the mainstream of the genre, but includes some of the most creative and innovative music ever recorded by musicians.
On Saturday night host Chris Cooke will present some of the finest gems in modern fusion jazz as well as some classics like Miles Davis' Agharta (pictured) from 1975.
Tune in for the Last Call Saturday nights at 10pm right here on KIOS-FM.

Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
See stories by Chris Cooke