Last Call celebrates its 30th Anniversary

Saturday night, January 31st at 10:00pm, KIOS Jazz host Chris Cooke will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Last Call.

The Last Call started on KIOS in January 1996. Since that time Cooke has been the host for this late-night jazz program. It is one of the few radio programs that present the very best of adventuresome jazz, music which generally falls outside of the mainstream of the genre, but includes some of the most creative and innovative music ever recorded by musicians.

On Saturday night host Chris Cooke will present some of the finest gems in modern fusion jazz as well as some classics like Miles Davis' Agharta (pictured) from 1975.

Tune in for the Last Call Saturday nights at 10pm right here on KIOS-FM.

