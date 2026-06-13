Last Call review: Tom Lippincott/Ode To The Possible

From South Florida, Tom Lippincott presents an astonishing and compelling new release, Ode to the Possible. Lippincott, an eight and six string guitarist is joined by David Fernandez, tenor and soprano sax; Marty Quinn, bass; Lucas Apostoleris, drums and Camila Meza, voice. Lippincott demonstrates his artistry on the pulsating "Bell Tower". With powerful chords the accomplished guitarist (and music educator) leads his band through a kaleidoscope of electronic colors on each and every song. Riveting intensity drives “An Inhabitant of Carcosa", while the mood is contemplative on “Sisters and Brothers”, that reminds this listener of the songs of the Civil War. The standout track is “Stella By Searchlight”, a masterpiece of Lippincott’s guitar combined with modern electronic instrumentations, followed by the equally compelling ”Rational Peace”. The closer is the track “Lynchian” which is a tribute to the late, great director David Lynch. Overall, it’s a very compelling record from a master jazz guitarist.

For more information, you may visit tomlippincott.com