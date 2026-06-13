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Last Call

Last Call review: Tom Lippincott/Ode To The Possible

By Chris Cooke
Published June 13, 2026 at 8:33 PM CDT

From South Florida, Tom Lippincott presents an astonishing and compelling new release, Ode to the Possible. Lippincott, an eight and six string guitarist is joined by David Fernandez, tenor and soprano sax; Marty Quinn, bass; Lucas Apostoleris, drums and Camila Meza, voice. Lippincott demonstrates his artistry on the pulsating "Bell Tower". With powerful chords the accomplished guitarist (and music educator) leads his band through a kaleidoscope of electronic colors on each and every song. Riveting intensity drives “An Inhabitant of Carcosa", while the mood is contemplative on “Sisters and Brothers”, that reminds this listener of the songs of the Civil War. The standout track is “Stella By Searchlight”, a masterpiece of Lippincott’s guitar combined with modern electronic instrumentations, followed by the equally compelling ”Rational Peace”. The closer is the track “Lynchian” which is a tribute to the late, great director David Lynch. Overall, it’s a very compelling record from a master jazz guitarist.
For more information, you may visit tomlippincott.com

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Chris Cooke
<b>Chris Cooke </b>has been a voice on radio in Omaha since 1988. While at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he studied radio broadcasting, history and religion. Working at KVNO-FM, Cooke hosted a weekend adventuresome jazz show on the station in addition to duties as an on-air announcer on overnights, weekends and holidays. He also worked at KBLZ (the then student-run radio station) as well as KYNE-TV, and The Gateway as a reporter. <br/>In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has also hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music. He has interviewed Horace Silver, Roy Haynes, Wayne Shorter, David Liebman, Airto Moreira, Jessica Williams and Karrin Allyson, to name a few. While not at the station Cooke maintains a web design consultancy business that has served a number of non-profit and music clients for over 20 years.
See stories by Chris Cooke