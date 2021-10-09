© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Education
riversidechats_logo.png
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Celebrated Debate Coach Aarron Schurevich on the Possibility of Persuasion

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published October 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT
Art of two figures standing at lecterns, debating each other. The figures are a dark blue with no discernable facial features. They are dressed in suits and ties.

Aarron Schurevich tells his story about how he got wrapped into the world of competitive debate, coached debate for nearly a decade and why he can't let it go. He also reflects on how debate permeates our culture today in a world full of echo chambers.

Tags

Education Debateeducationmillard public schoolsRiverside ChatsRiverside Chat
Related Content
Load More