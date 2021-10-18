Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.
With Omaha Permaculture, Gus Von Roenn Envisions Greener, More Neighborly City
Gus von Roenn, founder of Omaha Permaculture, discusses his journey and vision of cities teeming with permaculture gardens where neighbors gather to harvest organic food, build relationships and learn about the natural world. Omaha Permaculture manages 17 properties, plans a robust portfolio of programs and maintains partnerships with the City Planning Department, Omaha Municipal Land Bank, Habitat for Humanity and other community collaborators to address the need for sustainable land management.