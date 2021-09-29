© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Environment
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats is a series of conversations that explore the culture of Omaha and aims to tell the stories of the interesting people active in the city. Featured guests include artists, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, politicians, business owners, and more.Riverside Chats is produced at KIOS Omaha Public Radio. Listen on 91.5 FM on Mondays at noon! The show is always available on all your favorite audio streaming apps. If you are interested in being a featured guest on Riverside Chats and have some kind of project, business, issue, or local connection you would be interested in discussing, email us at podcasts@aksarbencreative.com.

Author Tyler Kelley on Water Infrastructure, Climate Crisis and His Book 'Holding Back the River'

KIOS | By Courtney Bierman
Published September 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
Book cover with white background. A black-and-white aerial photo of a river is on the top half. The bottom half is orange and black text reading "Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America's Waterways."
Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster
/

Write and filmmaker Tyler J. Kelley talks about his new book "Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America's Waterways," a look at the effort to harness and preserve America’s most vital natural resource: rivers.

