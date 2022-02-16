© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

130 Million Kids Later-Still Teaching, Challenging, & Building Strong Youth-BSA CEO Explains on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST
Created in 1910, The Boy Scouts of America has been a part of lives of more than 130 million boys and girls. Over the years programs have been added, changed, membership has been opened up to everyone, yet one thing has not changed…The quest to build tomorrow’s leaders through today’s learning and challenges.

Chris Mehaffey is the CEO and Scout Executive of Boy Scouts of America, Mid-America Council. He spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” explaining the principles that have helped make this organization one that continues to shape young men and women into great adults.

More information can be found at https://www.scouting.org/

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan