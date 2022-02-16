130 Million Kids Later-Still Teaching, Challenging, & Building Strong Youth-BSA CEO Explains on KIOS

Created in 1910, The Boy Scouts of America has been a part of lives of more than 130 million boys and girls. Over the years programs have been added, changed, membership has been opened up to everyone, yet one thing has not changed…The quest to build tomorrow’s leaders through today’s learning and challenges.

Chris Mehaffey is the CEO and Scout Executive of Boy Scouts of America, Mid-America Council. He spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” explaining the principles that have helped make this organization one that continues to shape young men and women into great adults.

More information can be found at https://www.scouting.org/