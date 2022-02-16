© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS Antenna & Transmitter Fix Underway; NPR Moved KIOS.Org to New Website Servers
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Preston Love Jr. is Conducting Tours of History Rich North Omaha, And You Are Invited to Join Him!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
The Institute for Urban Development, informs, educates, and acts to raise the quality of life for all with an emphasis on the economically disadvantaged, diverse, and multi-ethnic populations. 4Urban.org curates, commissions and publishes innovative research and studies for practical urban development initiatives.

Preston Love Jr. is the founder and Executive Director of The Institute for Urban Development. He also conducts the North Omaha Legacy Tours which includes lunch and stops at local shops, museums, and iconic historical locations like the Malcom X Foundation. Preston took some time to chat with Mike Hogan of KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the organization, the tours, the rich history of North Omaha, and how he might still owe some credits to Tech!

More information can be found at https://4urban.org/4-pillars/north-omaha-tour.

