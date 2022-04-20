Ricketts Signs Canal Legislation Into Law

© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Published April 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a law Monday that will allow the state to move forward with plans to build a canal in Colorado to divert water out of the South Platte River because of fears about growing water consumption in Colorado. Ricketts proposed the canal project to help protect Nebraska's water rights, although Colorado officials have questioned the need for it. The law will allow Nebraska to begin work on the roughly $500 million canal, but the measure includes only $53.5 million to start on the project. Officials estimate that it will take eight to 10 years to complete the project.

