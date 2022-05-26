Audit Reveals Massive Mismanagement From County Treasurer's Office
Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing is accused of overpaying the county, Omaha Public Schools, and the City of Omaha, while underpaying several school districts. A recent audit from the Nebraska State Auditor's office says Ewing's office overpaid Omaha Public Schools, the city, and the county by a combined over 12-and-a-half-million dollars. His office is accused of underpaying Elkhorn Public Schools, Ralston Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Millard Public Schools, and the City of Ralston also by a combined over 12-and-a-half-million dollars. The auditor's office lists several reasons for the payment mistakes, including failing to include the levies of all school districts within the City of Omaha.