Dry Conditions Lead To Wildfires Near Missouri River

Overnight rain helped firefighters get control of two wildfires Monday after they burned nearly 700 acres in Nebraska near the Missouri River. Nebraska officials said after Gov. Jim Pillen surveyed the damage that the fire near Beaver Lake was about 90% contained while the other fire near Waconda Lake was about 85% contained. Both fires started over the weekend after sparks blew across the Missouri River from Iowa.But the fires didn't grow much overnight Sunday thanks to the rain and diminishing winds as firefighters worked to control it. It wasn't immediately clear how many acres burned in Iowa, but firefighters there were able to extinguish the fire while it remained in a wildlife area.