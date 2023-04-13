© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Dry Conditions Lead To Wildfires Near Missouri River

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT
The smoke from this fire is blowing the opposite way the fire wants to advance. That's good news for firefighters because the wind blows the fire back on itself, slowing it down.
Jeff Brady, NPR
/
The smoke from this fire is blowing the opposite way the fire wants to advance. That's good news for firefighters because the wind blows the fire back on itself, slowing it down.

Overnight rain helped firefighters get control of two wildfires Monday after they burned nearly 700 acres in Nebraska near the Missouri River. Nebraska officials said after Gov. Jim Pillen surveyed the damage that the fire near Beaver Lake was about 90% contained while the other fire near Waconda Lake was about 85% contained. Both fires started over the weekend after sparks blew across the Missouri River from Iowa.But the fires didn't grow much overnight Sunday thanks to the rain and diminishing winds as firefighters worked to control it. It wasn't immediately clear how many acres burned in Iowa, but firefighters there were able to extinguish the fire while it remained in a wildlife area.

Tags
News KIOS NewsdroughtfireFirefightersmissouri river
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press