© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Fortenberry Appeals Conviction

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published July 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, earlier this month. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, earlier this month. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

Former Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is appealing his conviction. A California court heard arguments in Fortenberry's appeal yesterday as the former congressman's attorneys argued that his conviction should be overturned due to improper venue. Fortenberry was convicted in 2022 of three federal felonies for lying to FBI investigators about a foreign campaign contribution from 2016. The former Nebraska First District congressman was sentenced to two-years of probation.

Tags
News KIOS NewsJeff Fortenberryconvictioncourt of appeals
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source