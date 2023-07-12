Fortenberry Appeals Conviction
Former Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is appealing his conviction. A California court heard arguments in Fortenberry's appeal yesterday as the former congressman's attorneys argued that his conviction should be overturned due to improper venue. Fortenberry was convicted in 2022 of three federal felonies for lying to FBI investigators about a foreign campaign contribution from 2016. The former Nebraska First District congressman was sentenced to two-years of probation.