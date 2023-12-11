© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Does NU Care More About Athletics Than Academics? Spending Suggests So

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published December 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST
Despite the popularity of college football, according to Frank Deford, only 14 athletic departments show a profit. Why? Because football has to cover the costs of the college sports that lose money.

University of Nebraska officials have unveiled a plan for a $450 million renovation of its football stadium in Lincoln. That comes as the four-campus NU system faces a $58 million budget shortfall that threatens to cut academic programs. Critics say that sends the message that university and state leaders value the university's academic mission less than its football program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The Nebraska chasm reflects a broader struggle at colleges across the country that face declining budgets and political targeting from lawmakers. Meanwhile, news of multimillion-dollar payouts to fired college football coaches and billion-dollar athletic conference media contracts shows how much money is pouring into collegiate athletics.
