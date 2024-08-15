NE State Employees Union Fights Return To Office Order With Appeal
The Nebraska state employees union is appealing the governor's decision to end remote work. One month after Governor Jim Pillen's executive order halting remote work was upheld by the Commission of Industrial Relations, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees says it's appealing the decision. Union members ask the state Supreme Court to consider whether employment agreement terms concerning remote work follow collective bargaining agreements. NAPE and Governor Pillen have been debating remote work since last November.