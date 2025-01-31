© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Despite Clean Air, IA Gets Black Mark In ALA Report On Smoking

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 31, 2025 at 12:30 PM CST
The American Lung Association has released its report card on tobacco use for Iowa. The Hawkeye State received an F grade in the categories of tobacco prevention funding, flavored tobacco products, and tobacco taxes. Iowa also received a D when it comes to providing services to help people quit smoking. The state received its highest marks for having smoke-free air. Iowa has barred smoking in government and private workplaces, bars, and schools.
