Despite Clean Air, IA Gets Black Mark In ALA Report On Smoking
The American Lung Association has released its report card on tobacco use for Iowa. The Hawkeye State received an F grade in the categories of tobacco prevention funding, flavored tobacco products, and tobacco taxes. Iowa also received a D when it comes to providing services to help people quit smoking. The state received its highest marks for having smoke-free air. Iowa has barred smoking in government and private workplaces, bars, and schools.