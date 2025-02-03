© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Clark Jersey #22 Retired At Ceremony Following Hawkeyes Win

Published February 3, 2025 at 9:37 AM CST
Caitlin Clark wasn’t back in her home arena to play a game. Still, the “butterflies,” the former Iowa guard said, were quite similar. Clark returned to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to have her jersey number 22 retired in a ceremony after the Hawkeyes’ 76-67 win over No. 4 USC, one season after she completed her historic college career. The jersey retirement concluded Clark’s chapter with the Hawkeyes, where she became college basketball’s all-time leading scorer while leading Iowa to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA national championship game the last two seasons.
