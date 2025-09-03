© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

City Of Norfolk Squares Off With Actus Nutrition Plant

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 3, 2025 at 3:19 PM CDT
A customer studies a display of milk and dairy products at Bryan's Grocery in San Francisco in March.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images

The expansion of a Nebraska dairy processing plant has been a blessing for local dairy farmers, but it has also led to complaints of strong odors, dairy spills and repeated violations of local and state rules. Norfolk city staff says the Actus Nutrition plant has violated its agreement with the wastewater treatment plant nearly 300 times. Actus says it is committed to working with Norfolk to develop a long-term solution. The Norfolk City Council passed an amendment last month that drastically increased the fines Actus must pay if it continues to violate local wastewater rules. City staff and elected officials said they are cautiously optimistic and that communication with the company has already improved.
News KIOS Newswater qualityNorfolk NEpollution
Associated Press
