KIOS News

IRA CEO Concerned 600 Iowa Restaurants May Close This Year

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published September 3, 2025 at 3:25 PM CDT
Meredith Miotke for NPR

State officials are concerned that hundreds of Iowa restaurants could close within the next year. Iowa Restaurant Association CEO Jessica Dunker says an average of 300 restaurants close annually statewide. Dunker believes that a recent spike in operating costs and employee wages could result in an estimated 600 restaurants closing within the next year. Officials now encourage residents to support local restaurants whenever possible to avoid a decline in the state's hospitality industry.
24/7 News Source
