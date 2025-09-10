UNMC Study Warns Of Danger To Recovering Alcoholics In NE

A new study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center found that one out of three Nebraskans in early sobriety are in a danger zone of anxiety and depression, which could lead to relapse.The study tracked one-thousand people in alcohol treatment during their first six weeks.While 70-percent of people started with low symptoms that were resolved rapidly, about five-percent had symptoms that stayed high with little change.The smaller group was more likely to have severe PTSD and other mental health diagnoses.Authors of the study say dangerous patterns are easily identifiable within the first few weeks, and actions can be taken before relapse.

