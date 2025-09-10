© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

UNMC Study Warns Of Danger To Recovering Alcoholics In NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:02 PM CDT
Harm reduction advocates say many of the 27 million Americans who use illegal street drugs every year aren't able to achieve sobriety. They want the U.S. to embrace programs that help people use drugs more safely.
Brian Mann
/
NPR
Harm reduction advocates say many of the 27 million Americans who use illegal street drugs every year aren't able to achieve sobriety. They want the U.S. to embrace programs that help people use drugs more safely.

A new study by the University of Nebraska Medical Center found that one out of three Nebraskans in early sobriety are in a danger zone of anxiety and depression, which could lead to relapse.The study tracked one-thousand people in alcohol treatment during their first six weeks.While 70-percent of people started with low symptoms that were resolved rapidly, about five-percent had symptoms that stayed high with little change.The smaller group was more likely to have severe PTSD and other mental health diagnoses.Authors of the study say dangerous patterns are easily identifiable within the first few weeks, and actions can be taken before relapse.
Tags
News KIOS NewsAddiction recovery programsUNMCstudy
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source