KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 12/08/25

The Iowa State Patrol is sharing details on crash reports following the weekend's winter weather. Troopers responded to nearly 250 calls for service between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday. That includes roughly 80 crashes, with eleven of those causing injuries. No fatalities were reported. The Iowa Department of Transportation road conditions map shows many routes are clear for the commute this morning, but there are still some roads that are partially snow or ice-covered.

A Hastings man is headed for prison for dealing fentanyl. Seth Fontaine has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing the deadly opioid. Authorities say his conviction came after an incident in 2023, where a woman overdosed after smoking fentanyl with Fontaine. Law enforcement found pipes with fentanyl residue on them, burnt tin foil and a torch at the scene. After he's out of prison, Fontaine will spend five years on supervised release.

Budget cuts are coming to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the elimination of four programs and the merger of four other programs on Friday. The cuts represent more than eight-point-seven million dollars of the total of 27-point-five million dollars in cuts proposed by UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett.

The University of Nebraska football team is looking outside the program to find a new defensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, the Huskers have hired Rob Aurich to be the program's new defensive coordinator. Aurich currently serves as the defensive coordinator at San Diego State, and he replaces John Butler, who was fired last week.

The University of Nebraska football team is headed to Las Vegas. The Huskers will take on Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 31st at Allegiant Stadium. Nebraska finished the regular season with a seven and five record.

The University of Nebraska men's basketball team is celebrating a win over an in-state rival. Rienk Mast scored 20 points as the Huskers defeated Creighton 71 to 50 yesterday. Nebraska is undefeated after nine games this season, while the Bluejays are five and four.

The University of Nebraska volleyball team is headed to the Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. The undefeated Huskers swept Kansas State in three sets in second round play on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska will return to the court on Friday when they host Kansas.