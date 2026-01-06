KIOS FM Local News For Tuesday, 1/6/26

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen is seeking another term in office. Evnen filed for reelection yesterday and became the first candidate to file for statewide office in this year's election cycle. The Republican is seeking a third term as Nebraska Secretary of State.

The chancellor of the University of Nebraska Lincoln is set to resign. Rodney Bennet made the announcement today, saying his last day on the job will be January 12th.The move comes after faculty members passed a no confidence vote back in November. Kathy Ankerson, who's served as UNL's vice chancellor from 2022 to 2024, will serve as interim chancellor.

Police in Lincoln are searching for a missing man. They say 20-year-old Kenechi Agbo was last seen around 3:00 a.m.in the area of 32nd and Carnelian streets on the city's southeast side. He's six-foot-four and weighs around 350 pounds. Agbo was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and a camo ski mask when his family last saw him, and reportedly has developmental disabilities. Anyone with information as to Agbo's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department.

An elderly woman is out 14-thousand dollars after she tried to buy a puppy on Facebook Marketplace. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office tells KOLN-TV the 78-year-old thought she was purchasing a pug for 500-dollars from a Broken Bow man. However, the supposed seller began demanding additional fees, which the victim paid via gift cards and Bitcoin. The woman never received, or even saw the puppy. Authorities say anyone wanting to buy a dog online should make sure they see the animal in person first.

The University of Nebraska men's basketball team is celebrating another win. Braden Frager scored 15 points as the Huskers defeated Ohio State last night 72-to-69.Nebraska is undefeated after 15 games this season.

Kansas State and Creighton will return to the court tomorrow. Kansas State will visit second-ranked Arizona while Creighton pays a visit to Number-24 Villanova. The Wildcats will enter at 9-and-5, while the Bluejays sit at 9-and-6.In other action, Omaha hosts North Dakota on Thursday night. The Mavericks are 7-and-10.

College football's transfer portal has players from around the country on the move. ESPN is reporting that Notre Dame transfer quarterback Kenny Minchey has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Kentucky. The move comes one day after Minchey committed to the Huskers. In other news, former San Diego State linebacker Owen Chambliss has committed to Nebraska, while former Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams has signed with Kansas State.