Music
Content from KIOS staff relating to jazz, blues, and all kinds of music.

Last Call 2013 Year in Review shows to start December 16th

KIOS | By Chris Cooke
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST

For three weeks beginning this Saturday night the 16th, Last Call celebrates the best fusion jazz of 2023 with host Chris Cooke.

The historic 1961 live recording of John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy, "Evenings at the Village Gate" will be featured. Other highlights include a 1973 live recording from Donald Byrd, in addition to releases from Pablo Masis, Joel Harrison, Kurt Elling and many more stellar artists.

The Last Call can be heard Saturday nights, 9-11pm on KIOS-FM and on the web at www.kios.org
Chris Cooke
Chris Cooke has been a voice on public radio in Omaha since 1989. Working at KVNO-FM during college, Cooke hosted a weekend progressive jazz show on the station in addition to working as an on-air announcer. In November 1992, Cooke signed on at KIOS-FM and has been there ever since. He has hosted the Tuesday and Thursday editions of Jazz in the Afternoon since 1996 and has hosted Last Call since that year. A long time fan of jazz music, Cooke enjoys talking with the musicians who make jazz music and presenting those conversations with listeners. When not hosting or listening to jazz, on record or in person, Cooke maintains a busy schedule as a self-employed web design consultant.
