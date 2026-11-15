Dr. Kate Hyde on MrNAs and Acute Amyloid Leukemia

Automatically transcribed and lightly edited.

Michael Lyon: This is Heartbeat, conversations about medical science, research, and the discoveries that touch our lives in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. I'm Michael Lyon. My guest today is Kate Hyde, PhD, professor, UNMC Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, College of Medicine.Welcome.

Kate Hyde: Thank you for having me.

Michael Lyon: Before we talk about your research, which is concerned with leukemia, I want to ask you to talk about mRNA vaccines and how they're different from regular vaccines, because this sort of leads into the type of research that you do and the types of physical functions that you access in order to look for treatment for all diseases, including leukemia. So, give us a brief primer on mRNA vaccines and what makes them so special.

Kate Hyde: mRNA is the code to make proteins in a cell. And So, the way mRNA vaccines work is that they deliver just that short piece of RNA that's needed to make a protein.And so, only that protein is made by the cells and then recognized by the immune system to elicit the immune response. So, in contrast, traditional vaccines, you use a virus that's either weakened or a partial virus, and you infect the cells with that, your patient with that. And then the patient will then, in their cells, make the proteins of the virus and then elicit the immune response.So, the reason that the mRNA vaccine technology was such a big step for us is that you don't have to find a virus, a full virus that is appropriate and will not make the patient sick but will elicit the immune response to protect them from the infectious disease.

Michael Lyon: How did researchers first sort of focus on this particular type of vaccine?

Kate Hyde: So, the idea of an mRNA vaccine has been around for a while because, theoretically, it would be much safer because you don't have to express in the patient's cells all of the other proteins that go along with making a virus. And s o, you would only have to deliver the mRNA for that one protein that the immune system is going to recognize to generate the immune response.The reason it took us a long time to get to the point where we actually had a usable vaccine is because RNAs are not very stable. And so, that means that when you put an RNA in a patient, most of the time it just gets eaten up by the different enzymes in the blood or in the patient. So, we needed to figure out how we could make an mRNA stable enough that it could make it to a cell and it could be used to code a protein, but not So, stable that it would be around for forever.And so, that was the real challenge, was trying to figure out how to make an mRNA that we could deliver into a cell So, that it could be used to make a vaccine.

Michael Lyon: Talk a little bit about this whole process of making proteins, because we're coming to understand that that is a crucial part of a healthy body. So, why are proteins so important? And do they affect all systems? Is this common to all parts of the body?

Kate Hyde: Yeah, So, this is one of the fundamental ways that your cells operate, is that you have DNA, which is that's what's transmitted from cell to cell. And that DNA is used as a template to make the mRNA. And then the mRNA is used as sort of the instructions for a specific protein.And then when we're talking about in the context of a vaccine, we introduce an mRNA that your cell doesn't usually express. And So, then the immune system will recognize that protein as being foreign or newand will mount an immune response and kill those cells. And So, that's how we take advantage of that in a vaccine.

Michael Lyon: And that's the difference, as you pointed out a little earlier, between other types of vaccines, where you actually have to kill a disease and then introduce it into the body So, that the body recognizes that that is in a form that it has to be protected against.

Kate Hyde: Right. So, traditional vaccines, we have like a weakened virus that will make all of its own viral proteins and have the capability of making new viruses.And so, it'll be, but not all of those proteins are recognized by the immune system. There's usually just a few of the proteins that will be recognized and mount the immune response. But so, if we take an mRNA, we don't have to make that full virus.We can just make the key proteins and that the immune system will recognize.

Michael Lyon: Can we move on and talk about leukemia right now in that sort of context? What exactly is leukemia and how does it differ from other types of cancer?

Kate Hyde: So, leukemia is a cancer involving the immature cells of the blood system. So, typically the cells that live in the bone marrow that are stem cells mostly, but that will, when they differentiate, they will become the mature cells of your blood system.So, your red blood cells, which carry oxygen, your myeloid cells, which are a lot of your immune cells, and then your lymphoid cells, which are your T and B cells. So, what happens in leukemia is that you will get a mutation in those early stem cells that will prevent the stem cells from growing up and becoming the mature blood cells, but also, cause them to proliferate or grow way too fast. So, they will, they have, it causes problems for patients for two ways, because they're not making enough of the normal healthy cells, but also, those cells are growing So, fast that they're crowding out the healthy cells that are still in the bone marrow.

Michael Lyon: Your research focuses on acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, what makes this particular form of leukemia so challenging for patients and physicians?

Kate Hyde: Acute myeloid leukemia is a very fast-growing leukemia. So, you have, when, from the time that people are first diagnosed, they typically need to be treated right away to sort of get it under control, because it is So, aggressive. Another challenge is that most patients with AML are older, and so, they might have other diseases or other conditions that make them so that they can't really tolerate the really aggressive, strong chemotherapies that we use to treat AML.But even in children who also get AML, they, you know, their treatment is really toxic to them, and so, even though, you know, improved, survival for kids with AML has improved dramatically from, you know, the 70s and 80s. Those patients, now that they're beginning to get older, we're understanding how hard the chemotherapy or how toxic the chemotherapy can be for those kids, because those, when they grow up, they have increased rates of getting additional cancers, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, and that's a result of how toxic the chemotherapy is.

Michael Lyon: I know that much of your work has to do with studying the earliest changes and looking at ways to prevent or treat leukemia before it becomes more difficult to control.Let's move on and talk about what happens in your lab, because I know you're studying a specific genetic change known as an inversion of chromosome 16. So, without getting too technical, what does that mean and why is that so important?

Kate Hyde: So, inversion chromosome 16 is a common mutation that occurs in AML, and those patients who have that, that's the first mutation that they get in the process of developing AML. So, one of the challenges for AML is that there's a lot of different mutations that can lead to AML, and So, we're looking at one of them called inversion 16, and what happens is the chromosome 16 gets rearranged, and it takes two genes that should be on completely different ends of the chromosome and puts them right next to each other, and So, then when the mRNA is made for that part of chromosome 16, instead of making two separate genes, it makes it as one single fusion mRNA, and that leads to the protein that causes AML in those patients.

Michael Lyon: When I was reviewing some of the information for this, I saw an analogy that I thought was particularly apt because it talked about a cell following a recipe for making healthy blood cells, and when the chromosome flips, it's as though it accidentally staples together two different pages of the recipe book, and that master switch then begins to give the wrong instructions to many of the other genes, so that's sort of what we're talking about here. So, what are those sort of bad instructions that come from that switch, that inversion?

Kate Hyde: So, this inversion makes a fusion protein, and the first part of the fusion protein acts as it's supposed to, but the whole second half is a gene that shouldn't be expressed in blood cells, and it can pull in all kinds of cooperating proteins that it binds to, and what that does is that it causes changes in the cell to start expressing a lot of different proteins that are not under the normal controls, and the result is that those cells sort of arrest at a abnormal stage, and So, they can't really grow up to become mature, functional cells, but they just kind of sit around at this non-functional, immature stage, and if they acquire additional mutations, then it can lead to a full-blown leukemia.

Michael Lyon: And what types of cells are these?

Kate Hyde: They're called myeloid cells, and So, your blood system has two branches.One is lymphoid cells, and the other is the myeloid cells, and AML is leukemia that affects that myeloid branch. There's also, ALL, which is acute lymphoid leukemia, and that affects the other branch.

Michael Lyon: So, we have this sort of precipitating event, which is this inversion of chromosome 16 and other things that go along with this, and I know that your research involves looking at the action of mRNAs or RNAs on that particular inversion.What kind of effect are you looking for with these RNAs and mRNAs?

Kate Hyde: So, we know that when cells start to make this fusion gene that's caused by the inversion 16, that's the first step in developing leukemia. And then they will acquire additional mutations, which will lead the cell on the road to developing a full-blown leukemia, but we know that making that mRNA for the fusion protein is the first step. And so, my lab is trying to develop ways to block the fusion protein from being made.So, trying to figure out ways that we can attack that mRNA and prevent it from being made into a protein.And so, then it stops the leukemia cell, it kills the leukemia cell.

Michael Lyon: Your research relies on mouse models, lab-grown cells, and patient samples. How did those different approaches work together to answer questions that couldn't be solved with just one method?

Kate Hyde: So, one of the complications in leukemia is that every patient is different.And so, they have a different collection, even if we look at only leukemia cells that have inversion 16, they still have a collection of additional mutations. And So, it's hard to tell what is caused by which mutation, or what is unique to one patient sample, and what is a common feature of all patients with this type of leukemia. And so, that's where mouse models really come in handy, because we can control which mutations they have.We can also, control when they get leukemia. So, it gives us a lot more ability to control what's going on. However, we can't just study a mouse model, because it is sort of an abnormal situation.And, it reflects a lot of what's going on in patients, but we wanna make sure that what we find in the mouse model is applicable to patients. And so, for that, we use primary patient samples, which are very rare and very precious.So, we usually use those just for the most important experiments. And then we also, use cell lines, which were derived from patient samples, but they've been grown in a laboratory for many, many generations. And so, they're sort of an in-between model system.

Michael Lyon: Research is, by default, ongoing. It doesn't necessarily always have a specific outcome.Sometimes it's a precursor to some other form of research that develops by extension. So, with the research that you've been doing, what is your sense of where this will take you? Or has taken you So, far?

Kate Hyde: One of the things that we're very interested in understanding is how this fusion protein is causing leukemia but also, how can we block it? And So, one of the ways that we're trying to do that is develop drugs that will deliver RNAs against the fusion protein and prevent that protein from being made into a protein, prevent the protein from being made. And So, since that's a critical factor for these leukemia cells, that once we can block the fusion protein, then the leukemia cells will die.

Michael Lyon: Everyday, scientists around the world are working on diseases that affect millions of people, often without much public attention. What gives you hope when you walk into your lab?

Kate Hyde: So, first, I have very enthusiastic trainees in my lab. And So, that's always exciting to see them and what they're excited about and the enthusiasm and creativity they bring to their research.

Michael Lyon: You like to teach?

Kate Hyde: I do. I like working with the students and the postdocs.

Michael Lyon: Does it make you a better scientist?

Kate Hyde: Oh, I think so, because you have to, you're getting a fresh perspective on things. And sometimes when you have to explain the details of something, you start to understand it in a different way.And when they ask questions, sometimes you think about it in a new way because they'll bring up aspects that you might not have thought about before and they can lead you into new ways of doing science.

Michael Lyon: Kate Hyde is a PhD, professor, UNMC Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, College of Medicine. And we've been talking about mRNAs and leukemia.Thank you so much for your time today.

Kate Hyde: Thank you.

Michael Lyon: I'm Michael Lyon and this is Heartbeat.